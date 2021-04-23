Community forum planned to help Rochester participate in cannabis industry

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will host an online community forum with NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes to share information on how Rochester residents can participate in the New York’s cannabis industry.

The City also launched an online form for residents to submit questions on how they can start a cannabis-related business. The questions received will be discussed at the forum next week, at 6 p.m., on Thursday, April 29.

The question form and the community forum will be accessible on Zoom and YouTube via the City’s website.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to advance equity in Rochester due to the legalization of marijuana,” Mayor Warren said in a statement.

“To ensure we do so, our residents must be included and have the opportunity to lead in the cannabis industry. Our community forum is an important step to achieve this goal. I encourage everyone to submit questions for this event and participate so we can seize this historic opportunity.”