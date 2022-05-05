ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State has approved Cannabis Cultivator Licenses for 36 more farms. This follows the first 52 licenses that were approved in April.

The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) said the 88 licenses are now approved out of a pool of 200. OCM said it will continue to review applications on a rolling basis and will work to get them approved as quickly as possible.

“New York is building the most inclusive cannabis industry in the country and including small farmers with an expertise is an essential component in accomplishing that goal,” said OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander.

The deadline to submit applications is June 30. Licenses are granted exclusively to qualifying New York-based farms that have already grown cannabinoid hemp in the state.

