ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Applicants for cannabis licenses in New York may have to wait longer after an anticipated vote on the settlement of a lawsuit did not occur Friday morning.

Cannabis entrepreneurs and farmers were hoping that the Office of Cannabis Management would vote to settle these lawsuits, including one filed by veterans alleging that the application process left veterans out. This lawsuit led to an injunction being filed, which ultimately prevented licenses from being issued.

Instead, at the beginning of Friday’s board meeting, board members representing OCM announced that some items on the agenda were dropped. In a previous document on the OCM’s website, the consideration of a settlement was originally posted to the agenda.

During the meeting, numerous business owners and prospective sellers made public comments expressing frustration and confusion over the lack of communication and discussion on the injunction, with one person even saying there “was a glimpse of hope that has been taken away.”

Some cannabis farmers and business owners said that these legal challenges caused them to struggle and were hoping that a possible vote would give them relief.

News 8 reached out to the OCM for comment. Chris Alexander, executive director, issued the following statement:

“We continue to work diligently to resolve the pending litigation and ensure continued development of the most equitable cannabis market in the country. We are hopeful that we will have more to share soon.”