FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cannabis Control Board is expected to consider and issue new CAURD licenses throughout New York State at a virtual meeting Wednesday morning

The board will be considering 212 licenses for New York State. It is unknown who the applicants are and where the licenses will be issued. It is likely that more licenses may be issued for the Finger Lakes region.

Back in June, after approving licenses, board members said they still had 49 CAURD licenses to be awarded for a future meeting, with 11 of those licenses being for the Finger Lakes region.

During the June meeting, the board approved 251 licenses for New York State — seven licenses were approved for the Finger Lakes region, including one in Henrietta.

The meeting is scheduled to be held online at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.