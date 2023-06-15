Editor’s Note: The following public meeting will be live-streamed on this page at 11:00 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cannabis Control Board is holding a public meeting Thursday morning to decide which applicants in the Finger Lakes region will receive Conditional Adult-use Retail Dispensary licenses.

A lawsuit placed an injunction that prevented many regions in New York to receive CAURD licenses. The injunction was lifted everywhere in the state — except for the Finger Lakes region. This led to several dispensaries having to wait longer to open.

Toward the end of May, the Office of Cannabis Management settled the lawsuit, which caused the injunction to be fully lifted as office members said that they will begin sending licenses to the Finger Lakes.

The Office of Cannabis Management released a list of 36 case numbers that will be considered during the meeting. As of now, it is unclear which dispensaries each of the case numbers belong to or how many of those will be sent to the Finger Lakes region.

The Cannabis Control Board will hold the meeting Thursday morning at 11 a.m. They will begin to consider the licenses for the Finger Lakes region.