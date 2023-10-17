ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cannabis Control Board announced that the period of time for applying for an adult-use cannabis license has been extended.

The original deadline to apply for a license was December 4 — the new deadline is Monday, December 18. This comes after positive feedback and people requesting more time to apply.

The board also announced another extension — microbusinesses and retail applicants that have proof of control over a location had the deadlines for priority applications extended to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 17. The original deadline was November 3.

The applications opened earlier this month for cultivator, processor, distributor, microbusiness, and retail dispensary licenses. Those with adult-use cannabis cultivator and processor licenses in good standing may also apply to transition to non-conditional licenses.

This comes as many local business owners in Monroe County are still waiting for their CAURD licenses to be issued, which was paused as four veterans are suing the Office of Cannabis Management alleging discrimination in the application process.

More resources on cannabis applications can be found on the Office of Cannabis Management’s website.