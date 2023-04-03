ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cannabis Control Board has approved 99 CAURD licenses for many regions throughout New York, but the Finger Lakes is not among those regions. However, there is one laboratory permit that was approved in Rochester.

According to the control board, each region throughout the state has been granted at least one of these licenses except for the Finger Lakes, which would allow applicants of the program to obtain marijuana to be legally sold.

These recent regions include four in Western New York, one for Central New York, five for Mid-Hudson, and three for Brooklyn

Due to a modified injunction, the Finger Lakes region remains the only region not to receive a license. The injunction is due to a lawsuit filed by a Michigan business owner, with the Finger Lakes region identified as “first choice.”

However, the Cannabis Control Board announced that a new laboratory permit was approved for Certainty Analytical Labs in Monroe County. This would allow the lab to conduct adult-sue and medical cannabis testing. Only 13 of these licenses were approved in New York State.

As of now, New York State has a total of 165 retail-dispensary licenses.