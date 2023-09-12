ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cannabis Control Board announced that there will be an opening date for applications for general adult-use cannabis licenses.

On Tuesday, the board held a meeting and said that applications will be available through the New York Business Express (NYBE) platform beginning October 4. These applications include cultivator, processor, distributor, microbusiness, and retail dispensary licenses.

In addition, Adult-Use Cannabis Cultivator and Processor licenses that are in good standing can apply to transition to non-conditional licenses via the NYBE portal.

The first window for the general retail application will be active for 60 days, but OCM will be reviewing submissions that apply after 30 days in order to fast-track retail licensees who have already secured a location.

This announcement comes as the Office of Cannabis Management is facing a lawsuit filed by four veterans alleging that the application process has left them out. The lawsuit placed an injunction on OCM issuing CAURD licenses. It is unknown if the injunction will affect this.