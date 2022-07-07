ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A total of nine cannabis stores in the Greater Rochester region were identified for illicit sales Thursday by state regulators.

According to the Office of Cannabis Management, three locations in Rochester, one in Henrietta, one in Lyons, one in Webster, one in Brockport, one in Rush, and another in Honeoye Falls were all cited in a list of 52 marijuana dispensaries that falsely depict their operations as legal.

Hempsol – Rochester

Custom Osmotics – Rochester

Triclomes LLC – Rochester

MJ Dispensary LLC – Henrietta

I’m Stuck – Lyons

Fat Daddy’s – Webster

Moonhaven Organics – Brockport

Carol Messina – Rush

Jeremy Fisher LLC – Honeoye Falls

The aforementioned businesses were sent cease and desist letters that direct them to halt operations or risk losing the opportunity for a legal license in the New York cannabis market.

If the affected store fronts fail to cease operations, they will be referred by the OCM to the Cannabis Control Board for permanent barring from receiving any cannabis licenses in New York State.

“There are no businesses currently licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in New York State. Selling any item or taking a donation, and then “gifting” a customer a bag of untested cannabis does indeed count as a sale under New York’s Cannabis Law,” said Tremaine Wright, Chair of Cannabis Control Board.

State legislation on cannabis sale, although new in nature, requires business owners to provide verifiable information to consumers regarding the products that they are consuming. According to OCM, the majority of the locations that received cease letters may put customers at risk.

No adult-use retail licenses have been issued in New York State to date. Currently, the only legal means of procuring, safe, tested cannabis products is through the Medical Cannabis Program.

OCM officials say they are reviewing an additional list of cannabis businesses after receiving referrals from local law enforcement and members of the general public.

All 52 letters can be viewed on the regulation page of the Cannabis Control Board website.