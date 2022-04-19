ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — April 20th, or 4/20, is cherished by pot smokers around the world as a day to smoke up with friends and crowds each year.

2022 marks the second year of marijuana being legal in New York state and to celebrate the holiday, there is a local 4/20 Cannabis Convention scheduled to take place Wednesday. Last year, community groups met up at the Highland Bowl to celebrate the newly enacted legislation that legalized marijuana.

The event is set to take place at the Main Street Armory on East Main Street from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Tickets for the convention are available online, with general admission prices beginning at $20 online ($30 on the day of) and a limited number of VIP tickets for $200.

VIP perks include an early entry from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., a VIP area, food and drink, a commemorative shirt, and a gift bag with goodies.

Cannabis became legal in New York last year under the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), but no adult-use recreational licenses have been issued yet.

Currently, the only way to acquire marijuana legally in New York is through a medicinal program, which recently expanded eligibility and has set up a new cannabis certification and registration system. The program will now allow a patient to get certified for medical marijuana by a practitioner for any condition they see fit.

Not only will more patients be allowed to be prescribed marijuana, but more practitioners including dentists, podiatrists, and midwives will be able to prescribe it.

Last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the opening of a web-based application portal for hemp farmers who are seeking conditional licenses to grow marijuana for the 2022 growing season — a move that state officials say will “jumpstart” New York’s cannabis industry.

This new portal is the result of a conditional cannabis cultivation bill Gov. Hochul signed in Februry that allows some New York hemp farmers to grow cannabis beginning this spring.

With the portal now open for applications, and the farm-to-store initiative in place, officials from the governor’s office say legal adult-use cannabis sales in New York state is a possibility by the end of the year. The application portal is now live online, but to qualify, farmers must meet certain requirements.

It’s unclear how many retail licenses will be issued in New York, the second-most populous state after California to legalize possession and use of marijuana for adults over age 21.