ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved 36 adult-use cannabis conditional cultivator licenses Thursday, including the first for Monroe County.

The board’s 36 new approved licenses add to the 56 approved in April, including two in Wayne County.

According to the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), the now 88 approved licenses are from a pool of more than 200 who have submitted through the online application portal since March.

The Monroe County business which received the license approval Thursday is called MDCAPMD LLC.

Officials say the OCM will continue to review applications on a rolling basis. The deadline to submit applications is June 30 and licenses are granted exclusively to qualifying New York-based farms that already have grown cannabinoid hemp in New York State.

“Today, we are granting an additional 36 licenses to hard-working New York farmers devoted to growing the best supply to our state,” said Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright. “These 36 new licensees are helping create the foundation of a safe, equitable industry built as they grow the cannabis that will line the shelves of dispensaries owned by justice-involved entrepreneurs later this year.”

“New York is building the most inclusive cannabis industry in the country and including small farmers with an expertise is an essential component in accomplishing that goal,” said Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander. “The growing season isn’t waiting for anyone and I’m grateful for the hard work of the CCB and my colleagues at OCM to ensure these licenses are being reviewed as quickly as possible so New York’s farmers can take full advantage of the growing season and cultivate the products that our equity entrepreneurs will be the first to sell when they open their dispensaries this year.”