ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Jeremy Cooney and Monro County Legislator Ricky Frazier held a summit on Wednesday to discuss recent issues of local gun violence with Rochester’s youth.

The summit began with a moment of silence to honor those who have been lost or affected by gun violence, which then turned to the discussion where young people in attendance were given the opportunity to ask questions or talk about gun violence to county officials.

Officials behind the summit said this is an important opportunity to support and engage the city’s youth as it helps lead to more effective solutions to systematic problems. Frazier said that a situation like gun violence requires a community effort to solve.

“I also hope that this is the first in a series of things for our youth because again gun violence is a very complex problem,” Frazier said. “I’m so appreciative of everyone in the community that are involved already in doing good work, but it’s gonna take the whole village to solve this issue.”

County officials also said this summit is one of many steps they are taking to reduce crime rates in Monroe County.