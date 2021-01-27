Young woman calls for Monroe County legislator to resign after receiving lewd photo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two days after the September mass shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rochester, there was a community event held near the site.

That was near LaKaya Sinclair’s neighborhood, and she says that’s where met Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell (D-29).

“He gave me his card, [saying[ ‘hey you know, sorry this happened to you, reach out to me anytime,'” Sinclair said.

She has not seen him since, but says they did speak over the phone and exchange messages, mostly about networking and trying to further her career in photography. Then …

“It kind of … sometimes inappropriate undertones in the messages,” she said.

Sinclair says the exchange ultimately led to a lewd picture Flagler-Mitchell sent her.

“It was just the lower half of himself — nude,” she said.

Tuesday night, the Monroe County Legislature approved a third member of an Ethics Board to proceed with an investigation into Flager-Mitchell’s conduct.

“We believe that the public should know the standing of the investigation,” said Yversha Roman (D-26), Minority Leader of Democratic Caucus.

Roman says some leaders tried to block discussion of all this last night, but if the investigation does show that Flagler-Mitchell did commit these offenses, she’d ask for his resignation.

That behavior she says is unbecoming of an elected leader.

“Specifically when you’re responding to and engaging with individuals in an official capacity,” says Roman.

Sinclair says she’s not looking to break anyone’s life apart, rather to hold Flager-Mitchell accountable. In a letter to the legislature, she called for his resignation (full letter below).

“That’s all I’m asking for — is his resignation as the County Legislator,” Sinclair said.

Flagler-Mitchell said the photo was intended for his wife and he apologized for sending. His statement sent earlier this month said in part:

“I continue to acknowledge this mistake and I remain truly and sincerely embarrassed it occurred, but I took full responsibility at the time, made immediate amends, made full disclosure to those involved and deleted the mistake as soon as I realized it occurred.”

News 8 did did reach out to Legislature President Joe Carbone’s office and the Black and Asian Caucus of the Monroe County Legislature, of which Flagler-Mitchell is a member. Neither immediately returned a request for comment.

