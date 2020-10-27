The NY 23rd Congressional District Debate

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – On Tuesday evening, the candidates for the 23rd Congressional District of New York come together to debate live in Elmira, New York.

Incumbent Tom Reed and Tracy Mitrano answered questions from our viewers for the one-hour debate. The debate aired live on WETM-TV in Elmira, WSYR in Syracuse and News10 in Albany, along with other Nexstar affiliated station’s website.

During the debate the candidates discussed a wide range of topics from COVID-19, the economy, broadband internet, and police reform.

Tonight @RepTomReed and @MitranoForNY23 talked health care, police funding, election integrity and more. What did you take away from the debate? pic.twitter.com/Hdd5vOdPmg — Jordan Norkus (@18NewsJordan) October 28, 2020

Congressman Reed opened the debate by holding up a brick, days after one was left at his home with the name of his daughter written on it, along with a dead rat.

A brick was also thrown through the window of his office in Corning earlier this year.

Congressman Tom Reed says that a dead rat and a brick with his daughters name on it were left at his home #WETMDebate #ReedMitranoDebate #YourLocalElectionHQ pic.twitter.com/q4iW48f74v — George Stockburger (@18NewsStock) October 27, 2020

Police continue to investigate both of those incidents.

Following the debate, both candidates spoke about how the debate went and what they thought of their opponent’s performance.

Tracy Mitrano reacts to Tuesday night’s debate

Rep. Tom Reed reacts to Tuesday night’s debate