Black and Asian Democratic Caucus submit legislation, efforts to expand diversity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Black and Asian Democratic Caucus of the Monroe County Legislature will be announcing the submission of new legislation that will make significant changes to Monroe County procurement policy.

“We’re here to announce the submission of legislation that will have a significant impact on diversity and council contracts,” Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell said in a press conference.

The Gantt’s Law — named after late Assemblyman David F. Gantt — aims to utilize minority and women-owned businesses for Monroe County contracts, and institute reporting guidelines on such. The law will also aim to create a directory of local minority and women-owned businesses.

“Gantt’s Law, which we are submitting today, goes beyond past initiatives to go to the root of the barriers of minority-owned businesses,” Flagler-Mitchell said.

MORE | Democrats in Monroe County Legislature form new caucus following clash over leadership

“We will make sure that we are giving every minority owned business and female owned business an opportunity to come in and learn how to do this step by step.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.