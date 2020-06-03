Bello vetoes legislature’s proposal to add supervisor jobs to Monroe County Board of Elections

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Wednesday he vetoed a measure that would have added new supervisor jobs to the county’s Board of Elections.

“This will raise taxes in Monroe county by a half a million dollars,” Bello said. “This is simply unacceptable and I’m here today to announce that I have vetoed this proposal.”

The legislature passed the measure late last month, even though there was some division on the matter.

“These are permanent positions that will cost taxpayers millions of dollars in the years to come,” said Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart (D-21) in May.

Barnhart added some of the six new supervisory jobs will have annual pay rates between $76,000 and $98,000.

Those in favor of creating the positions say there’s been a number of election law changes since COVID-19, and they need to accommodate 256,000 voters with limited staff. However Barnhart called it a “shameful ploy to create jobs for friends at the Board of Elections.”

“We have been open and transparent about our willingness to assist the board,” Bello said. “At no time did anyone on the Board or County Legislature Republican majority approach my administration. It is clear they did not want a full vetting of this proposal. It is the wrong way of doing business, it is the wrong way of running a county government, and reeks of the ways of past administration that county residents rejected in November.”

The Democratic County Executive said additional seasonal staff has been hired to assist the Board of Elections, with the influx of absentee ballots expected due to the pandemic, but said the timing and cost is what led to the veto.

“The resolution that was presented to us was given six hours before the meeting to create six new positions that would cost half million to taxpayers,” Bello said.

Barnhart released a statement about the veto Wednesday:

“County Executive Adam Bello did the right thing in vetoing these unnecessary patronage jobs.

My colleagues in the legislature acted irresponsibly when it approved these positions, as the county is facing a massive budget deficit and uncertainty in the months ahead.

When the elections commissioners were pressed about why these positions were needed, they revealed they hadn’t even written up job descriptions.

This debacle shows why we need an open, transparent process to choose a new Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner.

I applaud County Executive Bello’s leadership on this issue.”

