ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday is the last day you can register to vote for the November general election.

If registering by mail, it must be postmarked by October 11 and received by the Monroe County Board of Elections by the 16.

If you don’t have a stamp handy, you can hand deliver your form to the BOE or a local DMV.

Information and registration is also available online.

