Voter deadline: Update party enrollment to participate in NY’s presidential primaries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This is a big year for politics, at the national, state, and local level, so it’s a good time to catch up on important Board of Elections deadlines.

Valentine’s Day (this Friday) is the deadline for voters to update their party enrollment.

That means, if you want to vote in New York’s presidential primary on April 28, and are not affiliated with a political party, you will need to change your enrollment status.

Similarly, if you were previously affiliated with a party, but would like to vote in a different party’s primary, you will need to update your enrollment status.

This is because New York state has a closed primary system, in that only voters who are enrolled in a specific party can participate in that party’s elections.

For more information on party enrollment status, visit this page on the Monroe County Board of Elections’ website.

New York state voter registration form