Vince Felder removed as Minority Leader in Monroe County Legislature, Democrats say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several local Democrats said Tuesday that Vince Felder (D-22) has been removed as the Minority Leader in the Monroe County Legislature.

They say legislator Yversha Roman (D-26) has replaced Felder as the new Minority Leader of the Democratic Caucus of the Monroe County Legislature.

BREAKING: Several Dems tell me @VincentRFelder has been removed as minority leader by fellow Ds in the Monroe County Legislature. He's been replaced by Yversha Roman. Much of this is linked to the Ortiz/BOE saga. Felder, though, says he doesn't know of any vote. More on @News_8. — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) August 25, 2020

Monroe County Democrats have been divided in recent weeks over the process of naming a new Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner.

Before then, the Democrats were divided as far back as February over the process of selecting a Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner.

Felder was first elected to the Monroe County Legislature in 2015.

Joseph Carbone, President of the Monroe County Legislature, said in a meeting Tuesday evening that there is no secret that there is a disagreement on who the minority leader is, and said he is not picking sides.

Roman claimed in the meeting that she’s entitled via the caucus vote — Felder says the vote was not held properly. Carbone then adjourned the meeting.

Democratic County Legislators released a statement Tuesday evening following the meeting that reads:

“Nine of the 14 members of the Democratic caucus chose Yversha Roman to be Minority Leader. We signed a communication to the President of the Legislature indicating the leadership change.

President Joseph Carbone refuses to recognize our legitimate and lawful choice. At tonight’s Committee of the Whole meeting, President Carbone said he did not want to get in the middle of a dispute over leadership and abruptly adjourned the meeting before we were able to consider a single item.

Shutting down our government and abandoning the people’s work because you don’t like the rightful decision of the minority caucus is outrageous and undemocratic. As a result of tonight’s action, we did not vote on an independent redistricting commission, thousands of dollars in grants for legal and health services, an extension of sales tax relied upon by schools and local governments, and a committee to oversee the renaming of our airport in honor of Frederick Douglass.

This is the second time this summer President Carbone has refused to honor precedent and the prerogative of the Democratic Party. The first time was the tabling of the appointment of Jackie Ortiz to Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner. Monroe County Democratic Committee members overwhelmingly elected Ortiz to the post. We will be appointing Ortiz on Thursday morning, in a process outlined by state law and affirmed by Hon. John Ark.

Our caucus is ready to lead and do the people’s business immediately.”

A statement from a spokesperson at the Legislature President’s Office said:

“Adam Bello needs to get his own house in order. As County Executive, he has led Democrats in the Legislature down the destructive road they are on today. Residents can clearly see through his divisive and hyper-partisan tactics. And again we see Bello spewing lies – all legislation remains on schedule.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement Tuesday evening:

“Tonight, Monroe County Legislature President Dr. Joe Carbone failed our community once again by grinding legislation to a halt and choosing politics ahead of the needs of our community. Dr. Carbone’s politics of obstruction and chaos continue to prevent action on important matters that could have a lasting impact on countless residents across our community. This is the exact type of governing that Monroe County voters rejected during last year’s election.

At a time when many local governments and community partners are facing a deficit, the County Legislature failed to consider legislation that would provide $124 million to the county, city, towns, villages and school districts, to create a Department of Diversity Equity & Inclusion, enact independent redistricting, help fight our opioid crisis and provide benefits to low income women and children. All of this just two weeks after failing to confirm the appointment of a Board of Elections Commissioner.

Enough is enough. Our community is facing too many challenges and demands a county legislature that acts on behalf of the people, and not politics as usual.”

