ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressional candidate and former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary held a conference Thursday at Ontario Beach Park to discuss the city’s crime rate.

Along with New York’s Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy, Singletary was joined by local business leaders. According to Singletary, many businesses in the area are forced to close early because owners fear for their customers’ safety.

The press conference’s location was near the site of Rochester’s 53rd homicide, which Singletary said was deemed a “gun-free zone” by Gov. Kathy Hochul a day prior.

“The 53rd homicide of the year happened here in Charlotte,” Singletary said. “We are at a total of 55 homicides this year. 55 homicides. Where is the plan? Where is the solution? Where is the opportunity to bring jobs to this area?”

Singletary also added he wants to create “opportunity zones,” which he said will make streets safer as an effort to bring businesses back. He also promises in his crime plan to allocate funds for the retention and recruitment of law enforcement officers and safer streets for local neighborhoods and businesses.

He also went on to criticize his opponent Congressman Joe Morelle, saying that Morelle is out of touch with the 25th district and failed to help people who are “paying the price for his lack of leadership. Morelle responded to Singletary’s claims in a statement:

“No matter how many times La’Ron repeats a lie, it doesn’t make it true. I have never, and will never, support taking funds and resources away from law enforcement. “I remain committed to advancing measures to strengthen funding for local police departments, bolster resources that help them effectively do their jobs, and enhance recruitment and retention–all while also working to get illegal weapons off our street and address the root cause of crime to keep our neighborhoods safe.”