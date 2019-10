ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Uber is making it easier for you to get to the polls during early voting.

You can get $10 off your ride to vote from October 26 through November 3.

All you have to do is enter the promo code “NYSVOTES2019” and your polling site location. Speaking of which, here are Monroe County’s early voting locations:

For the full list of candidates running in active races throughout Monroe County, check out our 2019 Election Day voter guide.