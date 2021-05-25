Tuesday outing shows strong support for Mayor Warren in primary race

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new News 8/Emerson College poll shows Mayor Lovely Warren trailing City Councilman Malik Evans by ten points, 49% to 39% in the primary, just weeks to go before that vote.

Taking to some of the streets Tuesday, News 8 spoke to a couple of dozen people and found consistent support for Mayor Warren. When it comes to the current scandal her husband is facing, people said, ‘that’s not her, it’s her husband’ and voters should not confuse that with Warren. When it came to Councilman Evans, many said they just don’t know enough about him yet.

Nurse Regina May and her friend Tony McBride feel Mayor Warren is being singled out by rivals. The pandemic they say, she handled with grace.

“I think that she should be given a chance, you know what I’m saying? I don’t know Malik Evans, I don’t know him like that. I do know Lovely Warren has done very well with our city,” says May.

“I lean on her experience and give her the benefit of the doubt when it comes to these different things,” says McBride.

Atiya Abdussamad says she’s sticking with Warren, —- others say she has a solid public record.

“…Because she’s a woman, and I’m pro-woman right now,” says Abdussamad.

“Because I think she’s very fair at what she (does), and I think she’s a very fair person,” says Jackie Williams leaving 7-11 on Park Ave.

“I think the proof is in the pudding when it comes to Mayor Lovely,” says Isaac Hutton who is leaning towards voting for her in the primary.

JD Dimarsico says he’s been eyeing Evans for some time. A shift at City Hall is needed. “We need a change. Our city definitely needs a change,” he says.

New Rochester resident Paige Kirkland helps with a hot dog stand by Cobbs Hill. She says at the end of the day, whatever choice is made, has little impact on her.

“I don’t care! I don’t care. Yeah, they determine our taxes and all that, whatever, blah, blah, blah,” she says.

The primary elections are scheduled for June 21.