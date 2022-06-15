ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evan’s proposed 2022-2023 city budget passed Tuesday night in a 6 to 3 vote.

While the budget did get the stamp of approval, not every spending plan was embraced by the city council. City councilmembers and the community reflected on those differences Wednesday.

The $627.4 million city budget passed with an increase of 9% from last year.

“You have to remember 63 cents of every dollar goes to education, that is a huge outlay in this budget,” Mayor Evans said.

That money contributes to the Rochester City School District’s (RCSD) over $1 billion budget proposal, which was shot down Tuesday night. Rochester Teacher Association President, Adam Urbanski said money is the least of the school district’s problems.

“I’m not surprised that the city council did not want to give a stamp of approval to a budget that is unclear and not transparent,” Urbanski said. “There is a lack of transparency in their budget. We don’t know how much money they set aside for what. There’s a lot of verbiage under the proposal, but the numbers are missing.”

Urbanski said with a lawsuit coming their way from the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly misleading investors in 2019, the district should start explaining where the money is planning to be spent.

“They’re getting the same message from all corners,” he said. “And the message is we need more competence, and we need more transparency. And we need more investment, direct investment in our students and in our schools.”

RCSD’s budget will take effect regardless of the city council’s vote because it was already approved by the Rochester Board of Education.

“It doesn’t prevent them from moving forward but it puts the budget in question. I don’t think they can afford to ignore it,” Urbanski said.

The city council also took action regarding Rochester’s Police Accountability Board, an organization that has been under the microscope lately after the executive director was put on leave, and the board chair resigned following sexual harassment accusations from the executive director.

Tuesday night, the city council decided to split the PAB’s $5 million budget. The board will receive half up front and the disbursements of the second half will be reassessed in December.

City councilmember LaShay Harris said in a statement:

“I still support the work that the Police Accountability Board (PAB) was commissioned to do; however, the PAB has yet to process complaints. As a City Council member who voted for the PAB, the council must do what we can to support their work while providing oversight. Putting half of the PAB budget in escrow will help the council maintain a fiscal balance and control while PAB transitions new board members into their roles. These measures would hopefully yield a fully functional PAB Board this summer.”

The city budget also included measures to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for City of Rochester employees and replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day. The budget will go into effect on July 1.