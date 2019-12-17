State Sen. Rich Funke not running for reelection

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Sen. Rich Funke (R-55) is not running for reelection in 2020.

The Republican made the announcement in a video posted on YouTube Monday night.

Funke has served for the 55th District since he was elected in 2014.

Last week, Republican State Sen. Joe Robach (R-56) also announced he would not be running for reelection.

Other Republican representatives throughout New York in the state legislature have also announced they too would not be seeking reelection.

The 55th State Senate District that Funke represents encompasses parts of Monroe and Ontario County.

Funke currently serves as the ranking member in the Senate Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks & Recreation, as well as Civil Service and Pensions, in addition to serving on the Committees on Energy and Telecommunications, on Labor, and on Cities.

Before turning to civil service, Funke worked as a news broadcaster for News10NBC in Rochester for more than 40 years until his retirement in late 2012.

