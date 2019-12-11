State Sen. Joe Robach not running for reelection

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Sen. Joe Robach (R-56) is not running for reelection.

The Republican made the announcement Wednesday morning.

“It has been an honor and privilege to represent Rochester and Monroe County in the state Senate and state Assembly,” Robach said in a press release. “I have had the opportunity to accomplish much, meet many great people and assist thousands of residents in our community throughout my tenure in elected office. However, I, like many others, am now suffering from the divisive New York City politics that have engulfed everything in the State Capitol. This has impacted my decision not to seek re-election.

I have always made my service to be of purpose and have spent my entire career ensuring that Monroe County, Rochester and upstate has a strong voice in state government. It is imperative that any Senate representative from our region, regardless of political affiliation, be willing to stand up to the New York City power brokers that now control our state capitol, and put our region and people first. I hope that my performance has reflected my deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve in elected office and the continued support I have received from the community that I love.”

The 56th Senatorial District encompasses the Towns of Brighton, Clarkson, Gates, Greece, Hamlin, Parma, and parts of the City of Rochester, including Charlotte, Historic Maplewood and the University of Rochester.

Before his election to the Senate, Robach served as an Assemblyman for 11 years filling the seat vacated by the death of his father, Roger Robach.