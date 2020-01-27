Silvano Orsi running for New York State Assembly

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another person is throwing their name in the race of the 137th District seat in the New York State Assembly.

Silvano Orsi, a community activist and founder of Rochester’s Little Italy Historic District, is running for the assembly. Orsi has scheduled an event for Tuesday to kick start his campaign.

The seat is currently held by Democratic Assemblyman David Gantt, who’s held the seat since 1982. Gantt has not publicly announced if he will be running again this year.

RCSD School Board member Natalie Sheppard, and Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell (D-29) have also each announced they are running for the district seat in the Assembly.

The 137th district represents southwest sections in the City of Rochester as well as the Town of Gates.