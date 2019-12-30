Signs of life for independent bookstores

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Walk into Rick’s Recycled Books in Webster and you’ll look upon Richard Briggs’ retirement plan.

Years ago he and his wife took 7,000 of their own books and opened a small bookstore.

That was before Amazon.

While the online juggernaut toppled many independent bookstores, Briggs says his business weathered the change.

“People come back if you’re nice to them, they meet other people, they make friends,” Briggs said. “I have some people who stay in here for hours looking around.”

That experience might be part of what’s allowing independent bookstores to turn the page so to speak.

The American Booksellers Association reports 35% more independent booksellers over a decade ago and a thousand more physical bookstores nationwide.

Locally, Briggs sees more growth in independent online booksellers, but says he hasn’t seen many new stores.