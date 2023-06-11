ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— After 20 years, negotiations for the Seneca Nation’s gaming compact are underway, and local lawmakers and figures are voicing both concerns and hopes.

The Seneca Gaming Compact with New York State, which was signed in 2002, is set to expire on December 21. As negotiations progress past Senate approval, speculation about a possible casino in the city of Rochester also created more tensions regarding the deal.

New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney voted “no” on the Seneca Nation deal. In a statement, Cooney said, “Before a state compact is made with the Seneca Nation, I believe there needs to be an opportunity for public comment and demonstrated partnership with local governments, including the City of Rochester.”

State Legislator Rachel Barnhart submitted a memorializing resolution Tuesday, claiming that allowing a casino in Monroe County would not create “new wealth, employment, or tourism,” and cited concerns of gambling addictions in the community.

On the other hand, Bob Duffy tweeted his support of the compact, saying “I have always had great respect for ⁦@TheSenecaNation⁩, They are an economic powerhouse in NYS.”

The legislation, if approved by the assembly, will be delivered to the governor for approval and will provide the governor with the authority to enter into negotiations with the Seneca Nation, and provides amendments to the tribal-state compact with the Seneca Nation.