ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Joe Morelle held a press conference Thursday to announce the passing of the Keep Kids Fed Act.

Senator Gillibrand and Congressman Morelle were joined at the Maplewood Family YMCA by Mayor Malik Evans, the president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester George Romell, and the Chief Operating Officer of Foodlink Terra Keller to announce the passage of the bipartisan act, which was passed one week after Sen. Gillibrand urged congressional leadership to address child hunger.

The act will extend school meal waivers throughout the summer and reimburse schools to offset the increased cost of food and labor.

According to Senator Gillibrand, nearly one in five children in Monroe County face food insecurity.

Senator Gillibrand also discussed plans for future legislation to fight child hunger and food insecurity.

“It’s just a short-term emergency measure, so I have 2 other pieces of legislation that I’m trying to get passed by the end of the year,” Senator Gillibrand said. “One is the modern WIC act, and the other is the Summer Meals Act. Both of them will improve access to food for women and infants and school children permanently.”