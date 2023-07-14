Editor’s Note: The following announcement will be available at the top of this page shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand came to Rochester Friday to announce plans to combat fentanyl overdoses in New York.

Gillibrand, who was joined by Assemblymember Jen Lunsford and Senator Samra Brouk, will be revealing a bill to combat the fentanyl epidemic.

“The next step is mental health.” Kate Gibbons is speaking in support of a new bill brought forth by @SenGillibrand. Gibbons lost daughter, Paige, to accidental fentanyl overdose in 2022. “Fend Off Fentanyl Act” is aimed to expedite crackdown on overdose deaths. More on @News_8. pic.twitter.com/5D7hMkE8nk — Natalie Kucko (@NatalieKucko) July 14, 2023

According to Gillibrand, the drug is described as being 50 times stronger than heroin, and that over 300 million deadly doses of fentanyl were seized from across the nation by the DEA.

Recently, a teenager was arrested and charged with manslaughter after two teens overdosed on fentanyl. It was alleged that 17-year-old Shannon Praylor, Jr. gave the teens the drugs that killed them.

The teen’s parents attended the announcement as well, thanking Senator Gillibrand for her efforts.