ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in Rochester on Friday for a press conference announcing that $2.6 billion in federal funding will go towards the replacement of lead pipes in the area.

Senator Gillibrand said that the funding for these removals — which came from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — is essential for the health and development of children and people at risk of heavy metal poisoning.

“According to the CDC, even low levels of lead in the blood can affect a child’s ability to pay attention and reach their academic potential,” Gillibrand said. “In adults, lead can cause kidney heart and reproductive issues.”

Lead is commonly found in older houses and buildings, along with areas with aging water supplies. Rochester currently has over 20,000 lead pipes.