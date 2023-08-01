ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Albion Tuesday afternoon to announce a push to combat the flow of fentanyl in New York.

At the press conference, Schumer discussed the “Fend Off Fentanyl Act”, which will give the president emergency powers to stop the flow of fentanyl from overseas. The bill will sanction China and Mexico for their role in the US’s fentanyl epidemic. The legislation will also declare international fentanyl trafficking a national emergency.

“Our law enforcement does a good job, but the fentanyl keeps coming,” Schumer said. “And the Fend Off Fentanyl Act will bring relief to this.”

In addition, Schumer also touched upon federal efforts to fight the spread of Xylazine — commonly known as Tranq. He discussed the “Tranq Research Act,” which directs the National Institute of Standards to get rid of Xylazine.

He acknowledges that xylazine is crucial as a tranquilizer for larger animals, but says that there must be a way to prevent it from flowing to drug users.

“We have to protect our country and our kids from these horrible drugs. They’re getting deadlier and deadlier and they’re causing more and more deaths,” Schumer said. “Everybody wants to get rid of this stuff and this act has a real chance of doing it.”

Schumer outlined a plan back in March for the government to provide $537 million to local law enforcement to crack down on the distribution of the drug. He said that, after he sounded the alarm, the federal government took action to stop both drugs.