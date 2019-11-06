Sandra Doorley beats Shani Curry Mitchell for Monroe County District Attorney

Editor’s note: For all local election results, visit Your Local Election Headquarters.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sandra Doorley won her bid to be reelected as Monroe County District Attorney.

The Republican incumbent defeated Democratic challenger Shani Curry Mitchell with with 56% of the vote on 91% of precincts reporting.

