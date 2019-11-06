Breaking News
Bello beats Dinolfo, Doorley reelected as DA, Police Accountability Board vote passes
Live Now
Adam Bello gives victory speech to Democratic supporters

Sandra Doorley beats Shani Curry Mitchell for Monroe County District Attorney

Local Politics

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Show More Races

Editor’s note: For all local election results, visit Your Local Election Headquarters.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sandra Doorley won her bid to be reelected as Monroe County District Attorney.

The Republican incumbent defeated Democratic challenger Shani Curry Mitchell with with 56% of the vote on 91% of precincts reporting.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we have crews at the Republican and Democratic watch parties and will continue to update this developing story with live reactions, victory speeches, and more.

For all local election results, visit Your Local Election Headquarters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss