ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officers and firefighters are experiencing issues with receiving their payroll deposits this week.

Employees of RPD and the Rochester Fire Department were delayed in receiving their biweekly deposits. As of now, at least uniformed employees are affected by the delay, but it’s not clear how many are affected.

The city says that the payroll files were submitted and received by its financial institution, Chase Bank. Mayor Evans says that this situation is unacceptable.

“To have any of our 3,000-plus employees be delayed in receiving their hard-earned paychecks is unacceptable,” said Mayor Evans. “I was made aware of this situation at 6 a.m., and I commit to having these crucial team members paid this morning.”

The city says that officials are pushing Chase to push the payments to all the employees affected by the delay. They are working to get the payments out immediately.

