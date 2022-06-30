ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WRO) — City Councilman Jose Peo was removed from his role as committee chair by the head of Rochester Council over lewd comments made on his podcast.

President of Rochester City Council Miguel Melendez issued the following statement Thursday:

“The content and the disrespect shown to our colleague was abhorrent and 100% unacceptable. Women in America are under attack and as a son, brother, husband, and father I believe we all have a role to play to change that. And as elected members of our city’s government, I believe we have a solemn duty to change that negativity by fostering dignity and respect for our colleagues and fellow citizens.”

Peo was not the one responsible for making the comments about City Council Vice President Mary Lupien, but failed to stop podcast co-host LaVelle Lewis from doing so.

On the June 15 episode of Politically Correcting Peo, Lewis is heard making a variety of statements about the vice president, such as “I guarantee you if the ginger went out with me on a date, I guarantee you she’d let me beat it up the same day,” and “Yo, you better use that tax money, f*** that.”

Peo responded to the backlash over the comments with an apology letter and a live broadcast Wednesday, saying in part:

“To any colleague who was offended two weeks ago we derailed quite a bit from the original mission of the podcast. I was slow to react we were talking about new gun laws, I was simply caught off guard and didn’t know how to react at the moment.”

Lupien is not mentioned by name in the video, or in the councilman’s apology.

