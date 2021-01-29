Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott not seeking re-elecion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott announced Friday she will not be seeking re-election this year.

Scott was elected for an at-large seat on the Council in 2009, 2013, and 2017. She was selected by her colleagues to serve as Council President in 2014 and has filled the role ever since.

A native of Dothan, Alabama, Loretta has resided in Rochester her entire adult life and calls it her home. She is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

A statement from Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren Friday:

“President Loretta Scott has been a trailblazer, and a shining example of a public servant, for her entire career,” said Mayor Warren. “She has been steadfast in her work to lift up all people, particularly our Black and Brown residents, and always believed that a more just world benefits us all. I have been glad to be her colleague and partner, and will always be grateful for her counsel and wisdom. I wish President Scott nothing but the best moving forward and am eager to continue our work together during her final year on City Council.”