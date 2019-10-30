Republicans claim illegal activity, Democrats call it a distraction

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With Election Day less than a week away, political tempers are flaring.

The chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee claimed multiple instances of alleged wrongdoing by Democratic party candidates, who in turn, say are not true.

“When the public needs to be able to trust outcomes, it is undermined when illegal collusion and illegal voter inducements are committed by Shani Curry Mitchel and Adam Bello’s backer’s,” Bill Napier, Monroe County Republican Committee chairmen.

Napier showed video evidence of students at Monroe Community College saying they received extra credit in a class for voting.

Napier went on to claim the MCC Faculty Association, a union, has backed County Executive candidate Adam Bello in the past and by offering students extra credit, they are in violation of state law.

MCC released this statement on the allegations;

“In and outside the classroom, MCC faculty educate students on why voting matters and their duties as citizens. Offering students extra credit or any incentives for voting is illegal and is not condoned at MCC. Throughout the election cycle, the College community is reminded of existing laws and MCC’s procedures governing political and election activities on campus, use of institutional resources, and MCC’s standing as a non-partisan institution.”

A spokesperson for Bello’s campaign called the allegations wild conspiracy theories meant to distract voters.

“Cheryl Dinolfo was caught accepting illegal contributions to fund her smear campaign against Adam Bello. And now, just like Donald Trump, she is trying to distract voters with wild conspiracy theories to cover her tracks. Voters in Monroe County are smarter than Cheryl Dinolfo gives them credit for. Ms. Dinolfo should immediately return her illegal contributions and play by the rules.” Amy Grower, Adam Bello campaign spokesperson.

Napier also called Democratic District Attorney candidate Shani Mitchel unfit to run for office.

“Mitchel in addition to her collusion has never prosecuted a homicide or a violent felony in Monroe county or anywhere in the state for that matter. She also filed for bankruptcy when she ran a failed trucking venture.”

The Monroe County Democratic Committee Responded with this statement:

Bill Napier said he has already spoken with the local board of elections on his claims against MCC. He also said he filed an official complaint to expand the investigation into Shani Mitchell’s campaign.

