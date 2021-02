ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Congressman Joe Morelle was one of the representatives who voted in favor of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American rescue plan.

Morelle talked about partisan politics in a virtual town hall on Saturday.

“We didn’t get a single Republican vote,” Morelle said. “I don’t know if we will through this process. There was a lot of talk about how to work with Republicans about the lack of bipartisanship but this polarization is incredibly troubling.”