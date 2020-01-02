RCSD board member Natalie Sheppard running for David Gantt’s state assembly seat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School Board Commissioner Natalie Sheppard is running for the New York State Assembly as a Democrat.

She is running for the 137th district seat currently held by Democratic Assemblyman David Gantt, who’s held the seat since 1982.

Gantt has not publicly announced if he will be running again this year.

Sheppard has served on the Board of Education since 2018. Her term on the school board is set to expire in December, 2021.

The 137th district represents southwest sections in the City of Rochester as well as the Town of Gates.

Bio from RCSD:

Natalie Sheppard joined the Board in January 2018. She was born and raised in Rochester, NY. Natalie takes pride in doing her part in assisting with the improvement of her community. Her greatest strength is her ability to create and implement innovative solutions to identified problems. Her passion is working with youth and families. Natalie Sheppard has her master’s degree in Social Work and currently works for Children Awaiting Parents. She is also an adjunct professor at her alma mater, Roberts Wesleyan College and serves as an Advisory Council Member for Action for a Better Community’s New Direction program. Previously, Natalie has worked for the Urban League of Rochester as a Program Coordinator; Monroe County Children’s Detention Center as an Intake Worker at the Crisis Nursery; and Monroe BOCES 1 as a Paraprofessional and Associate Teacher. Working with children and families through these capacities have helped shape Natalie into the Youth and Families’ Advocate that she is today. Natalie currently lives in Rochester, NY with her daughter where she continues to support various community organizations and initiatives.