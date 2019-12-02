Public hearing on Monday for the new annoyance law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A county public hearing will take place on Monday to discuss the new annoyance law aimed at protecting first responders and law enforcement.

It was passed by the legislature but those against it say it’s vague and violates first amendments rights.

It makes harassing or annoying a first responder a crime punishable by either jail time or a fine. Protesters are expected to be at the meeting on Monday.

Those who oppose it don’t want County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo to sign the bill but Dinolfo has expressed support for it.

The hearing will be held at the Monroe County Executive building at 2 p.m. on Monday.