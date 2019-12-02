1  of  40
Closings
Alfred State College Alfred University Annie's Ark Bloomfield Calvary Chapel Academy Canandaigua Canandaigua Day Hab Cornell Co-op Ext.-Ontario Co. Dansville Central DRIVE Program at Keuka College Dundee Central Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham FLCC Geneva City Schools Honeoye Central Keuka College Keuka Lake School Livonia Central Marcus Whitman Midlakes Education Ctr. Mount Morris Naples Central Ontario A.R.C. Paul Mitchell the School North Haven Penn Yan School District Perinton VFW 8495 Phelps-Clifton Springs Red Jacket Seneca Falls Silver Connections Adult Day Program St. Lawrence Church St. Mary's School(Canandaigua) SUNY Geneseo Waterloo Central Wayland-Cohocton Central Wells College WFL-BVTOO Yates Office Aging-Transportation Yates-Meals on Wheels

Public hearing on Monday for the new annoyance law

Local Politics

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A county public hearing will take place on Monday to discuss the new annoyance law aimed at protecting first responders and law enforcement.

It was passed by the legislature but those against it say it’s vague and violates first amendments rights.

It makes harassing or annoying a first responder a crime punishable by either jail time or a fine. Protesters are expected to be at the meeting on Monday.

Those who oppose it don’t want County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo to sign the bill but Dinolfo has expressed support for it.

The hearing will be held at the Monroe County Executive building at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss