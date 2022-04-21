ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The process to replace former Monroe County Public Defender Tim Donaher, who retired late last year, has whipped up a political maelstrom.

“I think very generally there have been a lot of questionable pieces to this process,” said Monroe County Democratic Committee Chair Zach King.

That process started in the Monroe County Legislature, which is charged with seating a Public Defender.

Due to a schism among local Democrats, Legislator Sabrina LaMar, a Democrat, agreed to caucus with the Republicans allowing them to retain their majority.

In return, LaMar became President of the legislature, which gave her the power to set up the selection process for the next Public Defender.

LaMar went on to establish a committee and appointed a majority of its members.

Many in the legal community expected former First Assistant Public Defender Jill Paperno, and current interim Public Defender, to succeed Donaher, but Paperno did not make it through to the committee’s second round.

This despite a letter of recommendation for Paperno from Donaher himself in which he wrote, “From her experience as a senior leader within the Office, Jill has developed the skills necessary to be an extremely effective Public Defender. I cannot recommend her highly enough.”

Political insiders tell News 8 that Paperno had publicly disagreed with LaMar on an issue that ultimately prompted LaMar and other Democrats to create a breakaway caucus.

“It’s hard to not see old politics playing out here,” King said. “The process, most of it, has been handled behind closed doors and changed multiple times since its inception in January and we’ve only seen one public event where the community was actually able to come and speak openly and even just to get a chance to hear from the candidates themselves.”

An anonymous letter from more than two dozen attorneys within the Public Defender’s Office also criticizes the process as too secretive.

Through a spokesperson, LaMar declined to interview for this piece saying she’d rather comment after the committee makes its final recommendation.

Of the four attorneys to make it to the second round, one, Sara Valencia, does not have any criminal defense experience. Instead, she has worked in the past as an Assistant District Attorney.

In a public forum with all four candidates earlier this week, Valencia addressed her resume, which does include being past president of the Rochester Black Bar Association.

“So justice is paramount and I can tell you as a prosecutor I bring a fresh perspective,” Valencia told the crowd at Central Church of Christ in Rochester.

The three other candidates are Robert Ross Fogg, a defense attorney out of Buffalo, Julie Cianca, a Monroe County Assistant Public Defender, and Andre Vitale, a Public Defender in New Jersey.

The Public Defender’s Office provides attorneys to defendants who cannot afford legal counsel.

Monroe County’s office is particularly large with 100 attorneys and 40 support personnel.

Donaher had been selected for the job in 2008 — a selection process that also did not go without controversy. Calls out to Republican leadership in the county legislature have yet to be returned.