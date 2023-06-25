ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Primary election day is coming up on Tuesday, June 27.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Election Day

Voters can find their polling place here.

Who’s on the ballot in Monroe County?

FAMILY COURT JUDGE:

Family Court Judge (Choose Two) – Working Families Kristine M Demo-Vazquez, Maroun G Ajaka, Maria J Cubillos-Reed, Dandrea L Ruhlmann



COUNTY LEGISLATURE:

In Monroe County, seven county legislature positions will be on the ballot.

The seats are organized according to Monroe County’s new legislative district map, which has faced numerous legal challenges. The map is redrawn every 10 years based on census data.

4th District – Republican Virginia McIntyre v Rita Pettinaro

17th District – Democratic Rachel Barnhart v Allan Richards

21st District – Democratic Oscar Brewer Jr. v Santos Cruz

22nd District – Democratic Jessie Parson v Mercedes Vazquez Simmons

25th District – Democratic Carolyn Hoffman v Nadja Justice

27th District – Democratic Sabrina LaMar v Rose Bonnick

29th District – Democratic Candice Lucas v William Burgess



ROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL:

East District – Democratic Mary Lupien v Paul D Conrow

Northeast District – Democratic Chiara “Kee-Kee” Smith v Michael A Patterson

Northwest District – Democratic Frank Keophetlasy v Bridget A Monroe

South District – Democratic Barbara J Rivera v LaShay D Harris



ROCHESTER SCHOOL BOARD:

Brighton Town Justice – Democratic Chad J Zimmerman, Jr v Jason S DiPonzio vs Vik Vilkhu

Brighton Member of Town Council (Choose Two) – Democratic Jesus H Sowell, Rachel S Rosner, Christopher K Werner, Nate Salzman

Irondequoit Town Justice – Working Families Brian P Green v Patrick K Russi

Penfield Supervisor – Republican Jeff N Leenhouts v Leonard C Morrell

Perinton Town Justice – Working Families Gary Muldoon v Vincent E Merante

Pittsford Member of Town Council (Choose Two) – Working Families Ronald G Bajorek, Jr, George G Buck, Cathy Koshykar, Naveen Havannavar

Rush Supervisor – Republican Kelly A Pruden v Daniel V Woolaver

Rush Member of Town Council (Choose Two) – Democratic Gerald W Kusse, Shannon Wisnowski, Peter A Kim-Fredell

Wheatland Supervisor – Republican Jim Kirch v Linda M Dobson



EARLY VOTING:

Early Voting began on Saturday, June 17, and runs until June 25.

As of June 24, the Monroe County Board of Elections had the second highest early voting day, with 419 voters. 3,015 have voted so far during Early Voting in Monroe County.

For more information, visit the Monroe County Board of Elections website.