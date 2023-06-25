ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Primary election day is coming up on Tuesday, June 27.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Election Day
Voters can find their polling place here.
Who’s on the ballot in Monroe County?
FAMILY COURT JUDGE:
- Family Court Judge (Choose Two) – Working Families
- Kristine M Demo-Vazquez, Maroun G Ajaka, Maria J Cubillos-Reed, Dandrea L Ruhlmann
COUNTY LEGISLATURE:
In Monroe County, seven county legislature positions will be on the ballot.
The seats are organized according to Monroe County’s new legislative district map, which has faced numerous legal challenges. The map is redrawn every 10 years based on census data.
- 4th District – Republican
- Virginia McIntyre v Rita Pettinaro
- 17th District – Democratic
- Rachel Barnhart v Allan Richards
- 21st District – Democratic
- Oscar Brewer Jr. v Santos Cruz
- 22nd District – Democratic
- Jessie Parson v Mercedes Vazquez Simmons
- 25th District – Democratic
- Carolyn Hoffman v Nadja Justice
- 27th District – Democratic
- Sabrina LaMar v Rose Bonnick
- 29th District – Democratic
- Candice Lucas v William Burgess
ROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL:
- East District – Democratic
- Mary Lupien v Paul D Conrow
- Northeast District – Democratic
- Chiara “Kee-Kee” Smith v Michael A Patterson
- Northwest District – Democratic
- Frank Keophetlasy v Bridget A Monroe
- South District – Democratic
- Barbara J Rivera v LaShay D Harris
ROCHESTER SCHOOL BOARD:
- Brighton Town Justice – Democratic
- Chad J Zimmerman, Jr v Jason S DiPonzio vs Vik Vilkhu
- Brighton Member of Town Council (Choose Two) – Democratic
- Jesus H Sowell, Rachel S Rosner, Christopher K Werner, Nate Salzman
- Irondequoit Town Justice – Working Families
- Brian P Green v Patrick K Russi
- Penfield Supervisor – Republican
- Jeff N Leenhouts v Leonard C Morrell
- Perinton Town Justice – Working Families
- Gary Muldoon v Vincent E Merante
- Pittsford Member of Town Council (Choose Two) – Working Families
- Ronald G Bajorek, Jr, George G Buck, Cathy Koshykar, Naveen Havannavar
- Rush Supervisor – Republican
- Kelly A Pruden v Daniel V Woolaver
- Rush Member of Town Council (Choose Two) – Democratic
- Gerald W Kusse, Shannon Wisnowski, Peter A Kim-Fredell
- Wheatland Supervisor – Republican
- Jim Kirch v Linda M Dobson
EARLY VOTING:
Early Voting began on Saturday, June 17, and runs until June 25.
As of June 24, the Monroe County Board of Elections had the second highest early voting day, with 419 voters. 3,015 have voted so far during Early Voting in Monroe County.
For more information, visit the Monroe County Board of Elections website.