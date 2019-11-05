Police Accountability Board up for a vote on Election Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Voters in the city of Rochester will weigh in on Election Day, through a referendum, on a proposed Police Accountability Board.

The referendum has been controversial and has been a hotly debated issue locally.

If approved, the city would be directed to create an independent Police Accountability Board, with the power to review complaints against police officers, and order the discipline of officers who’ve been found to have engaged in misconduct.

A local group, “ROC ACTS” has said the board is necessary, but the local police union is against it, saying it’s illegal.

