ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Police Accountability Board is asking for the public’s input on its latest proposal for change.

The PAB’s newest proposal is called “The Right to Know: A Proposal for Change.” Modeled after various other ordinances in cities like Buffalo and Syracuse, the board says that the proposal analyzes how Rochester police identify themselves while on duty.

Board members say their goal with the proposal is to create more transparency and trust between police and the community — especially when it comes to voluntary consent searches.

According to the proposal, the PAB acknowledges that RPD requires officers to identify themselves, but they add that it should be more robust.

The proposal cites the aforementioned cities’ ordinances, saying they require officers to create an audio or video recording of a person giving consent to a voluntary search when possible and to provide the person being searched with instructions on how to obtain a copy of the record. The PAB recommends a similar rule to be adopted by RPD, saying it will add more accountability.

Additionally, the PAB is recommending the city mandate the collection and reporting of specific data to improve how residents measure police activity.

The PAB’s full proposal can be viewed below:

The PAB will hold a virtual session to receive public input next Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The United Christian Leadership Ministry will also hold an in-person session from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on August 3.