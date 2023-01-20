ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Police Accountability Board (PAB) announced they are looking for volunteers to fill two vacancies after two members stepped down from the board.

The two vacancies were created by Reverend Matthew Nickoloff and Danielle Tucker-Rolle, who both stepped down during Thursday’s board meeting.

Reverend Nickoloff was a founding member of the PAB — he was selected by the Rochester City Council to represent the city’s south side and Tucker Rolle was appointed by the PAB Alliance.

Rev. Nickoloff and Tucker-Rolle both wrote letters expressing how they felt working with the PAB.

“When council honored me by entrusting me as an inaugural board member, I never anticipated the remarkable journey we’ve shared,” Rev. Nickoloff wrote. “I am proud of the work we have done together to grow the fragile seed of hope into a functioning and flowering tree.”

“It has been a pleasure being a part of the Police Accountability board. I am so proud of all we have accomplished in the past 3 years, and I have no doubt the board will continue these successes in the future,” Tucker-Rolle wrote.

The board currently has three vacancies, with one seat going unfilled for months. The PAB said that the board is supposed to have nine members on it.

Those looking to become a candidate for the PAB can send applications on the PAB Alliance’s website.