ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County Clerk Matthew Hoose passed away on Tuesday, according to the Ontario County Administrator.

In a statement sent out from the Office of County Administrator, Hoose’s death was unexpected, however, it has not been announced how he died at this time. Hoose was 54.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the death is under investigation, but does not appear suspicious.

This announcement comes after the Ontario County Board of Supervisors voted no confidence against Hoose, saying that he was behind in remitting reports and payments to several entities in New York State, adding that he also refused to report to the Board of Supervisors.

The Board of Supervisors said that they are obligated to ensure everything is carried out effectively and competently for the residents of Ontario County.