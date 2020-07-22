NYGOP Chairman and other candidates to call on Albany to help small businesses, restore public safety

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy will be in Rochester on Wednesday with other GOP legislative candidates, calling on Albany to make changes, according to a statement.

“Chairman Langworthy has blasted Democrats’ bail reform that has caused huge spikes in violence in cities like Rochester and has called on the legislature to rein in some of the Governor’s executive powers that are unnecessarily punishing small business owners and hurting New York taxpayers,” a press release about the event reads.

Joining Langworthy will be Monroe County GOP Chairman Bill Napier and several other local officials.

The press conference will be at the Monroe County GOP Headquarters on State Street,