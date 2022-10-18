ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the Monroe County Board of Elections, there are now more registered voters who do not have a party affiliation compared to Republicans in Monroe County.

The deadline to register to vote has passed for this year. Most party-affiliated registered voters in the county are Democrat, at 205,314. Those non-party affiliated voters number 125,977, and Republican-registered voters are at 125,010.

“This is the very first time that this has happened,” said Democrat Election Commissioner Jackie Ortiz. “We can’t really call it a trend quite yet, unless it keeps continuing on that way.”

She added that the percentage of Democrat-registered voters has remained “stable,” but cautions anyone making their own predictions based on this data. She and Republican Commissioner Lisa Nicolay say it’s all about turnout, which they say is an issue for Monroe County.

“Unfortunately, our turnout in Monroe County has been not great,” Nicolay said. “The primary, it was very, very low…. We’re kind of on pace to do what we did the last gubernatorial race, which is probably in the 35-40%.

“The fact that maybe two-thirds of the population is registered to vote, and then only a very small percentage of those voters actually turn out to vote, (it’s) kind of unfortunate,” Nicolay added.