No charges for Monroe County legislator who sent lewd photo, calls for reform

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Calls came Tuesday for ethics reform in Monroe County government after the district attorney’s office decided to not file criminal charges against a county legislator after an investigation into a lewd photo.

Earlier this year, a young woman accused county legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell (D-29) of sexual harassment.

Flagler-Mitchell admitted to sending an inappropriate photo, but the district attorney’s office did not pursue criminal charges.

Now, some candidates for the county legislature are calling for change by proposing ethics amendments to ensure county employees and elected officials are held accountable for sexual harassment.

“Ethics reform is long overdue in Monroe County, and stand to strengthen protection for officials,” said county legislature candidate Rickey Frazier (D-28). “There’s harms being done; loss of jobs, lack of access to health foods or unaffordable child care.”

“I would like to see integrity brought to the county legislature,” said county legislature candidate William Burgess (D-29), who is running against Flagler-Mitchell in June’s primary. “Holding up this legislation is a symptom of issues in our county.”

The legislation for the ethics proposal is expected to be voted on Tuesday evening.

Flagler-Mitchell has declined to comment on the district attorney’s decision.

Officials from the Monroe County district attorney’s office say the investigation into Flagler-Mitchell has been forwarded to the Monroe County Board of Ethics.

Primaries will be held in Monroe County on June 22, 2021.