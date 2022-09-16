ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — As we enter the third week of New York State having new laws in effect to obtain a concealed carry permit, some law enforcement agencies are having to adjust their local protocols in order to avoid backlogs.

Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby announced Brady Checks are no longer required to purchase firearms or change their personal information. A process that can take several weeks, his deputies don’t have time to do. He and the course instructors still have questions.

Coming into the third week since the new concealed carry and pistol permit state laws took effect, Sheriff Milby still has confusion over who qualifies to teach the new courses, and how much more time it will take for his office to process the background checks.

“That’s one of the reasons we did away with the Brady Checks, is because Brady Checks would take several weeks to clog the system for an unnecessary process,” Sheriff Milby explained. “Currently, we process about 700 pistol permits a year. We have still not seen anything from the state about who can teach those courses and who cannot.”

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has one unit dedicated to overseeing pistol permit applications as they come through. Sheriff Milby is not ruling out hiring more resources to keep up.

“We may wind up having to hire in order to handle any influx or any changes that might come down,” Sheriff Milby added. “Those changes seem to be happening quite a bit in order to follow the new laws.”

Under the new laws, a person deemed a “duly authorized instructor” who is NRA certified or has experience being a military instructor is eligible to teach concealed carry courses. David Jenkins owns one in Rochester and is already having classes sell out.

“We’re going to be all over the place for this,” Jenkins said. “One of the things they’re going to want to look for is at the baseline the NRA Certificate as an instructor. I would honestly tell people to vet your instructor.”

Jenkins himself plans to hire eight more instructors for his team to meet demand. But has concerns if every county will understand how his students qualify.

“I think the process has been fractured more,” Jenkins continued. “Prior to the new law each county had a slight interpretation of how the process ran, but it’s gotten worse. A lot of County Clerks have told me they’re just making their best guess to what guidance they’re getting.”

If you already have an official concealed carry permit, you are not required to re-take this course in any county throughout Western New York or the Finger Lakes region. But you will have to re-enter your information online every three years.